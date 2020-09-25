Princess Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank expecting first child

Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images By ZOE MAGEE, ABC News (LONDON) -- Another royal baby is on the way. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child, Buckingham Palace announced Friday morning. “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the palace said in a statement. "The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.” Princess Eugenie, 30, also shared the news on Instagram, “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....” next to a photo of tiny teddy bear slippers. Eugenie is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and Duchess of York, who will be first-time grandparents. The new baby will be the ninth great-grandchild for Eugenie's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Eugenie, also a cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William, married Jack Brooksbank in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, in October 2018. Prince William's two oldest children -- Prince George, 7, and Princess Charlotte, 5 -- served as page boy and bridesmaid, respectively. Her exchanging of vows took place less than six months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's high-profile wedding in the same chapel. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

