‘Taste of the Fair’ opens at ETSF grounds

TYLER — East Texas foodies got a chance to chow down at their favorite vendor cafes as they lined the East Texas State Fairgrounds for the opening of “The Taste of the Fair” event. McKinney Food Services Ron McKinney told KTBB, “We are best known for our Texas sized corndogs, with a Texas sized taste…You don’t worry about weight during fair week, you come and enjoy fair food, you only get it once a year usually. The smell, the aroma, I mean it’s just amazing.” The event will continue through Sunday opening daily from 11a.m. to 8 p.m. and then repeating the same hours next week, Thursday through Sunday.

Mckinney said while this year has been a challenge with so many events canceled, many have had difficulties. “Well it’s a struggling year for everybody, not just our business, but movie theatres, all kinds of outdoor and amusement type deals but we are hit and miss with that. Just trying to make ends meet, but people are supporting us so we’re going to be fine. We will get it back on the road for next year and everything will be fine.” Parking is free. Items are prepared to go, social distancing is being observed and sanitation stations are readily available. Organizers want to remind attendees of Friday night’s Tyler Legacy football game, that outside food is not permitted inside Christus Trinity Mother Francis Stadium, but plenty of parking should be available for “tailgating” prior to kick-off.