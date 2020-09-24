Alec Baldwin hints that he is done trying for another daughter; ‘Match Game’ returns tonight

ABC/Jeff Neira(NEW YORK) — A little over two weeks ago, actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed son Eduardo Pau Lucas into the word. With four sons and one daughter together, the 30 Rock star hinted that he’s given up on his quest for another little girl.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, Baldwin opened up about being a father of six and why Eduardo may be his last child.

However, his wife might not be on the same page.

“I tell people my wife is a collector. Some people collect cars, some people collect watches, artwork. My wife collects babies. She likes babies,” Baldwin deadpanned. “When the baby gets to be 3 years old, when they’re not the vending machine of joy they used to be, we look at each other and say, ‘Time to have another.'”

After producing four boys in a row, the 62-year-old actor says he’s waving the white flag on having another girl.

“I’m not going to keep trying, no, I’m done trying. It’s either going to be fine or my wife’s going to get remarried, one or the other,” he joked.

Tonight, meanwhile, Baldwin returns as host of ABC’s Match Game, which is holding a 58th episode celebration. Why commemorate number 58? Not even Baldwin can fill in the blank on that one.

“Maybe that’s the year I was born, 1958. I dunno,” he tells ABC Audio. “They might’ve told me and I forgot!”

But it’ll be a party nonetheless with celebrity panelists including Jerry Ferrara, Constance Zimmer, Chris Sullivan, Caroline Rhea, Ross Mathews and Dascha Polanco.

Match Game airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Megan Stone and Andrea Tuccillo

