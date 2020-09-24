Two dead after ultralight aircraft crashes on Texas interstate

HARKER HEIGHTS (AP) – Authorities say two men died after their ultralight aircraft crashed on an interstate in front of a Texas hospital. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said a 911 call came in about 11 a.m. that a plane had gone down on Interstate 14 in Harker Heights, which is about 60 miles north of Austin. Washko said the two men aboard the Quicksilver MX II Sprint aircraft were taken to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, where they were pronounced dead. He says the aircraft had taken off from nearby Skylark Field Airport in Killeen.