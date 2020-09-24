City reduces minimum home size for incentive program to attract builders, residents North

TYLER — The Tyler City Council has voted to reduce the size of new homes eligible for the North End Residential Building Incentive Program from 1,600 square feet to 1,300. The move on Wednesday is an attempt to attract residents and home builders to the north side of Tyler. According to a press brief from the city, since the program’s 2018 revision, none of the 58 permitted projects in the area qualified for the program due to the average size of the house being about 1,348 square feet.

“Reducing the minimum square footage to 1,300 square feet incentivizes homeowners and builders to develop vacant or undeveloped land within previously built areas identified in the Tyler 1st Comprehensive Plan’s North End Revitalization Program,” said Managing Director Heather Nick. “Those lots are already served by public infrastructures, such as transportation, water, wastewater and other utilities.” Builders and residents should contact the Planning Department at (903) 531-1175 with questions or to apply for the program.