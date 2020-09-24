Mahomes named to most influential list

TYLER — Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people of 2020 has been revealed, and Patrick Mahommes was listed as one of the most influential people in the world. The 2014 Whithouse graduate, was the only NFL player to be on the list made up of groups of pioneers, artists, leaders, titans, and icons from the past 12 months. In the off-season, Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension worth $477 million with another $26 million in potential bonuses, for a total of $503 million. The agreement is the biggest deal in the history of North American sports and professional sports in general. The ‘Time 100’ magazine will be available on newsstands beginning Friday.