Congressman Gohmert: Hydroxychloroquine was part of my recovery

LONGVIEW — U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert will attend the Gregg County Republican Party fundraiser October 9th. Tickets are $250 per person and attendance will be limited to 75 people. Congressman Gohmert told KTBB he has recovered fully from the coronavirus. “I took hydroxychloroquine in combination with other prescribed items by my Dr…Those country’s who have used hydroxychloroquine liberally to ameliorate the effects of COVID. They have a 78% lower fatality rate than we have in the United States. So regardless of whether you think the President was right to believe his experts or not there definitely is something there.”

Gohmert went on to say, “I’m looking forward to it…I don’t know how it is going to be set up. They asked if I would come and speak at the big Gregg County G.O.P. fundraiser and I told them I would be glad to. I don’t make a dime out of it, but we are going to raise some money for the Gregg County G.O.P.” Organizers say there dinner will be from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. A small cocktail party will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where attendees can speak to the Congressman directly. Tickets for the cocktail party are $250 per person, with a cap of 25 people. The Summit Club will be the venue location, with an RSVP deadline of this Friday.