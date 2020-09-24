‘America’s Got Talent’ crowns Brandon Leake its season 15 winner

Chris Haston/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — America’s Got Talent crowned its season 15 winner on Wednesday — spoken word artist Brandon Leake. His prize is $1 million and the opportunity to perform live at Luxor Las Vegas.

Coming in second place was country rock duo Broken Roots; singers Cristina Rae and Roberta Battaglia placed third and fourth, respectively; and aerial act Alan Silva came in fifth.

AGT‘s 15th season was a crazy ride, to say the least. Besides dealing with COVID-19 protocols, Heidi Klum — who returned as a judge, along with newcomer Sofia Vergara to replace Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough — fell ill, delaying production.

Additionally, judge Simon Cowell had to bow out of the latter half of the season after breaking his back in an electric bike accident in August. Kelly Clarkson and Kenan Thompson both subbed for Cowell.

Usher, Ava Max and Blake Shelton also appeared on Wednesday night’s season 15 finale.

By George Costantino

