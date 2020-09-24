glegorly/iStock By CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News (WASHINGTON) -- The latest tally of weekly jobless claims was 870,000 last week, the Department of Labor said Thursday. While the number of people filing for unemployment insurance has plateaued in recent weeks, the latest figure shows a concerning uptick of 4,000 compared to the previous week's revised figure. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New weekly unemployment filings tick up to 870,000

Posted/updated on: September 24, 2020 at 8:30 am

