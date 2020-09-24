Hulu apologizes for untimely promotion of Breonna Taylor docuseries

Hulu(LOS ANGELES) — Hulu is taking accountability for their actions.

In a tweet shared late Wednesday, the streaming service wrote, “Earlier today, we promoted content that we felt would be meaningful in light of today’s events. That was, quite simply, the wrong call. We’ve taken the posts down and are deeply sorry. Thank you for holding us accountable – we will learn from this.”

The deleted post that Hulu is referring to is one that promoted an episode of the FX docu-series titled The New York Times Presents: The Killing of Breonna Taylor.

“Breonna Taylor’s life was changing. Then the police came to her door,” the tweet read. “#NYTPresents: The Killings of Breonna Taylor traces the missteps of the deadly raid. #FXonHulu.”

The post, which had the trailer attached, came the same day that a Kentucky grand jury revealed their decision on whether or not to indict the police officers involved in the shooting that killed Breonna Taylor.

Ultimately, they returned a three-count indictment against one of the three officers involved, however, none of the officers involved have been charged with Taylor’s death.

Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was indicted by the grand jury on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, defined as exhibiting extreme indifference to human life. A $15,000 cash bond was set.

The other two officers, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove were not indicted.

The decision has invoked protests all over the country with many, including the NAACP, claiming that the justice system “failed” Taylor.

On March 13, officers carrying out a “no-knock” warrant fired shots into 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor’s apartment, hitting her at least six times and killing her as she slept in her bed.

