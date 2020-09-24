Michelle Obama talks life in quarantine, Netflix, and the importance of voting

MARTIN SYLVEST/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Like a lot of families, the Obamas started out quarantine by enjoying the extra time with loved ones, however, that didn’t last very long.

On Wednesday, Michelle Obama virtually joined Conan O’Brien on his talk show and explained that her family has gone through “phases” amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“There was, sort of, the early stages where we were excited to be together,” she said of herself, former President Barack Obama, and their daughters, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19. “We’d have cocktails, then we would work puzzles, played games…”

Then things took a turn.

“Our kids got a little sick of us, which was fine cause we were pretty much sick of them,” the former First Lady quipped.

Conan and Michelle also took a moment to chat about what’s to come from the Netflix deal that the couple brokered with their company, Higher Ground Productions in 2018. More specifically, the comedian, who called Barack, a “tough act to follow” and “very funny,” inquired whether subscribers can look forward to a stand-up special.

Although Michelle said she didn’t want to “close any options,” she added that she could “safely say that stand-up will not be on the Higher Ground roster at Netflix.”

Something she could safely say, though, was the importance of getting out to vote.

“We live in a democracy and, yes, sometimes it’s frustrating and sometimes it can be alienating… but I’ve also traveled the world and I’ve seen other forms of government and I wouldn’t trade out democracy for anything,” Michelle explained. “But in order for it to work we need active, engaged, and informed citizens who are ready to do the one pretty simple thing, which is vote.”