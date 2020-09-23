ETFB BackPack Program provides weekend nutrition to Tyler ISD students

TYLER – For some Tyler ISD students, backpacks carry more than school supplies. In some cases, backpacks also help ensure students will have enough food to eat over the weekend. And that is where the East Texas Food Bank BackPack Program comes in. TISD’s Leah Philley told KTBB on Wednesday, “You may think oh that student is getting plenty to eat, but that student may not be getting plenty of nutritious foods to eat. Food insecurity doesn’t look, sometimes like you think it would look.” The BackPack Program provides food for children who participate in free and reduced price meal programs during the week, but are at risk of going hungry on weekends and during the holidays.

Each Friday, participating students, discretely identified by their school counselor and with parental permission, receive bags containing nutritious kid-friendly meals consisting of fruits, vegetables, grains, and proteins. Philley went on to say, “The students do look forward to getting that food bag on Friday, so that they don’t have to worry about something over the weekend. That is something that we in our community can control. I think that right now, it’s more important than ever, that we focus on tangivble things that we can control and that we know are being handled right.” To learn more or donate,click the link. https://www.easttexasfoodbank.org/annual-pantry-raid/.