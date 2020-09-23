Smith County man sentenced in counterfeit immigration documents conspiracy

TYLER — A 54-year-old Tyler man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for violations in the Eastern District of Texas on Wednesday. The court said Rodriguez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce, transfer, and forge false identification documents last October. Rodriguez also forfeited 5 firearms and ammunition; a computer and three printers; approximately $30,000 in cash; and two pieces of real property in Flint. He also agreed to a money judgment in the amount of $308,961.09, which represents the proceeds from his criminal conduct.

Since April 2009, Rodriguez was involved in producing and selling fictitious U.S. identification documents to others, including Social Security cards and Permanent Residence cards. Marquez Rodriguez admitted to being personally responsible for the transfer of over 100 false identification documents as part of this conspiracy.