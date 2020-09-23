Grant will fund new officers for Tyler PD

TYLER — The Tyler City Council approved the Tyler Police Department to accept a grant on Wednesday. The contribution from Community Oriented Policing Services is for $250,000. In a media release, city officials said The COPS Hiring Grant will help fund two new police officer positions over the next three years. Tyler PD will take over full financial responsibility in 2023. These officers will be utilized to take a data-driven approach for concentrated crime in specific areas in the City of Tyler. The local Civil Service Commission met and approved Tyler Police Department’s staffing numbers on Sept. 9.