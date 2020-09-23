Creek Fire becomes largest single blaze in California history
Posted/updated on:
September 23, 2020 at
11:40 am
Adam Höglund/iStockBy JULIA JACOBO, ABC News
(FRESNO, Calif.) -- The Creek Fire has now become the largest single fire in California history.
The fire has already destroyed 286,519 acres in Fresno and Madera Counties since it first ignited on Sept. 4. It is only 32% contained so far, according to Cal Fire.
At least 926 structures have been damaged or destroyed, and another 6,723 are threatened.
California is experiencing its worst fire year since the Great Fire of 1910 tore through more than 3 million acres.
The August Complex Fire has burned through more than 851,000 acres in Mendocino and Humboldt Counties, and the Bobcat Fire has burned through more than 105,000 acres, making it one of the largest fires ever in Los Angeles County.
