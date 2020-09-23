Taste of the Fair starts Thursday at E TX Fairgrounds

TYLER — The Taste of the Fair starts at the fairgrounds, on Thursday, in Tyler. While COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 East Texas State Fair, Fair food classics will be available; including Jumbo Corn Dogs, Funnel Cakes, Turkey Legs, and over 50 specialty foods. Over the next two Thursday through Sunday cycles, vendors will be setup on Fair Park Drive at the East Texas State Fairgrounds. Times of operation are from 11:00 am – 8:00 pm. All food will be prepared fresh, but only served to-go. Masks will be required. Food stands will be open prior to both Tyler Legacy football games, but fair officials remind attendees that outside food is not allowed into Rose Stadium. However, football fans can add fair food to their tailgating experience.