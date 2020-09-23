Congressman Gohmert attending Republican Party Fundraiser

LONGVIEW — U.S. Representative for District 1 Louie Gohmert will be attending the Gregg County Republican Party fundraiser next month. According to our news partner KETK, an announcement by the party states the dinner will be held on October 9th. The night includes dinner served from 7-9:30 p.m. Tickets are set at $250 per person and attendance will be limited to 75 people. Congressman Gohmert is anticipated to address ways to support the local GOP through outreach and grass root efforts. There will also be a small cocktail party from 6-7 p.m. where attendees can speak to the Congressman directly. Tickets for the cocktail party are $250 per person, with a cap of 25 people The Summit Club will be the venue location, with an RSVP deadline of this Friday.