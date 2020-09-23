TYLER — The 18th annual Day of Remembrance will happen on October 24 this year. The purpose of the event is to celebrate and remember the lives of children no longer with us. This year the observance will take place virtually. Registration is free and includes having your child’s name added to commemorative t-shirts and added to the program, and being read out as well. More information is available by clicking the links. https://www.facebook.com/childrensparktyler. https://www.youtube.com/user/childrensparktyler.