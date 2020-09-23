Teddi Mellencamp confirms exit from ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’: “It feels like a breakup”

Bravo(LOS ANGELES) — It’s official. Teddi Mellencamp will not return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 11.

The now former housewife and daughter of rocker John Mellencamp confirmed the news in an Instagram video shared on Tuesday with the caption, “You heard it here last… Yes, it’s true, I am not coming back to #RHOBH.”

“Thank you to @bravotv, @evolutionusa, @bravoandy and all of the amazing women for the support (and the shade) for the past three years. Back to the shadows I go,” she wrote.

In the video clip, which is just over a minute-long, Mellencamp appeared fresh-faced, rocking athleisure wear with her six-month-old daughter Dove nearby.

“I recently found out that my contract as a housewife is not being renewed,” she said.

“Of course, when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you’d probably never get to experience without the show,” she continued.

The mother of three added that despite the bad news, she’s “really looking forward to the future” and being able to focus on her family, friends, and All In — her accountability coach business.

The 39-year-old reality star did not divulge any reason for why she was axed from the series but a source previously told the Daily Mail, “She is boring and stale and does not offer anything to the franchise with her robotic and staged delivery when interacting with the other cast members.

“The issue is, the other cast members don’t particularly like her and beyond Kyle [Richards] no one is friends with her,” they added.

Mellencamp appeared on RHOBH for three seasons (8,9 and 10).

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.