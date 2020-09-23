ABC News By MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Up to almost 15 inches of rain fell on the southern side of Houston from Beta and produced major flooding in the city. Now, flooding rain from Beta remnants move east into Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and eventually into the Carolinas. On Wednesday morning, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued from eastern Texas around Beaumont to most of southern Louisiana, including Lake Charles and Alexandria. The heaviest rain Wednesday afternoon will be in Louisiana as Beta remnants move into the state. Some heavy rain could also sneak into New Orleans so flash flooding will be possible from Alexandria to even possibly New Orleans. By Thursday morning, the heaviest rain and flooding threat moves into Mississippi around Jackson and areas north where rainfall rates could be up to 1 to 2 inches per hour. Heavy rain will move into Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday late morning into the afternoon. By Friday morning, the remnants of Beta will reach the Southeast and parts of the southern Appalachians with heavy rain and a threat for flash flooding from northern Georgia into North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Over the next 48 hours, locally, close to a half a foot of rain is possible in spots in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. For the first time since Sept. 7, we don’t have any new tropical waves or storms we are monitoring. Enjoy the quiet time -- usually October has a second mini-peak in Atlantic hurricane season. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Beta remnants, flash flooding threat moves East into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2020 at 7:29 am

