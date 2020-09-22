NTSB: Loose joint caused derailment that killed Texas man

ARLINGTON (AP) – Federal investigators say a loose, improperly fastened rail joint led to a 2017 derailment in a North Texas rail switching yard that killed a worker. In a report released Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board said the track in the Union Pacific Great Southwest Yard near the Texas Rangers ballpark in Arlington was exempt from federal rail track safety standards. That allowed inadequate track conditions to exist on the regularly used track. The agency didn’t explain why it was exempt. The body of 48-year-old Jon Beckman of Frisco was found beneath a freight car.