‘Power Book II: Ghost’ gets renewed for season two

Starz(LOS ANGELES) — Starz announced on Tuesday that Power Book II: Ghost has officially been renewed for a second season.

After its successful Sept 6. debut, Ghost became the most-watched new series in Starz history, scoring 7.5 million global views, according to the channel.

Power Book II: Ghost marks the first spinoff series in the expanded Power universe franchise from the show’s executive producers, Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and produced through Starz’ international platform, Starzplay. Two more spinoffs will follow soon.

“Back in 2012, 50, Mark, and I were warned that a premium series with leads of color would never work for a global audience,” Kemp said in a statement announcing the show’s renewal. “But we’ve proven everyone wrong — and thanks to Starzplay, we have fans in the UK, France, Mexico, Brazil and beyond, all plugging into the Power Universe.”

50 added, “When I had the idea to create the Power Universe I knew there were going to be many levels to its success. I am glad the fans agree. I am looking forward to releasing Raising Kanan and Force soon.”

Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick, played by Michael Rainey Jr., as he grapples with a new world: the death of his father, with his mother, Tasha, played by Naturi Naughton, “facing charges for his murder — even though Tariq pulled the trigger.”

Power Book II: Ghost, also starring Oscar nominee Mary J. Blige and platinum-selling artist Method Man, premieres Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Starz.

By Rachel George

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.