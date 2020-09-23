Voter registration highlighted

TYLER — National Voter Registration Day was Tuesday. The day focused on bringing voter awareness and registration opportunities to the forefront. Each election cycle, millions of Americans are unable to vote because of missed a registration deadlines, forgetting to update their registration, or just unaware of how to sign up. Volunteers and organizations from across the country “hit the streets” to help communities register to vote for the upcoming election. Click the link for more information. https://www.vote411.org/.

Upcoming Dates of Importance

October 5th: Last day to register or update your registration

October 13th: Early voting begins

October 23rd: Last day to apply to vote by mail

November 3rd: When your vote-by-mail ballot must be in