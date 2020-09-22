Jacksonville closes public library til new location opens next year

JACKSONVILLE — The spring of 2021 is the anticipated time frame for the completion of the new public library in Jacksonville. Over the weekend, the current library closed their doors until the new location opens. The library will move from its original location on S. Jackson St. to the Norman Activities Center. Last week, the city council voted to close the library and allow City Manager Greg Smith to shut it down while it was sold. However, books can still be returned at the Dropbox. For more information call 903-586-7664. Nine employees will transfer to the new site, but were moved to various departments in the interim.