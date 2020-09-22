Fatal wreck near Winona

WINONA — DPS authorities believe weather conditions played a role in the death of a Metroplex man killed Monday near Winona. According to reports, 36-year-old Alaaaldin Mohamed Radwan, of Irving, crashed at 1:40 p.m. after hydroplaning off I-20. He was traveling west toward Dallas when his car hydroplaned and went off the interstate and crashed into a tree. Radwan was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.