Today is Tuesday September 22, 2020

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Fatal wreck near Winona

Posted/updated on: September 22, 2020 at 12:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WINONA — DPS authorities believe weather conditions played a role in the death of a Metroplex man killed Monday near Winona. According to reports, 36-year-old Alaaaldin Mohamed Radwan, of Irving, crashed at 1:40 p.m. after hydroplaning off I-20. He was traveling west toward Dallas when his car hydroplaned and went off the interstate and crashed into a tree. Radwan was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Advertisement

Fatal wreck near Winona

Posted/updated on: September 22, 2020 at 12:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WINONA — DPS authorities believe weather conditions played a role in the death of a Metroplex man killed Monday near Winona. According to reports, 36-year-old Alaaaldin Mohamed Radwan, of Irving, crashed at 1:40 p.m. after hydroplaning off I-20. He was traveling west toward Dallas when his car hydroplaned and went off the interstate and crashed into a tree. Radwan was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement