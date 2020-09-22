Sheriff asks community to be ‘vigilant’, ‘no information to small’ in locating missing 5 week old

CHEROKEE COUNTY — Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson held a press conference Tuesday regarding a missing 5-week-old infant. “We are asking that the public be vigilant while you are in the community. While you are on your property, your deer lease, while you are visiting your family at the cemetery, be vigilant.” Sheriff Dickson continued, “Look for anything out of place. Look for small fresh graves, just anything that would raise a suspicion. Do not touch it and please call local law enforcement.”

The baby, Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, has been missing from Wells since Friday. Armaidre’s father, Deandre Argumon, was arrested last week. Sheriff Dickson said he has not been cooperative, “If anyone saw Mr. Argumon on September 18, 2020 between the hours of 10:30 and 12:30 in his green 2003 Ford Explorer, in the Wells, Forest, or Angelina Community please contact the Sheriffs Office. There is no information to small, we need everything we can get at this time. If someone out happens to be holding baby Argumon in order to protect it from the family, or in order to help Mr. Argumon out, I ask that you come forward.”