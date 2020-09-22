Dane Cook spills on how he pulled off the Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion

Kevin Winter/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — After divorcing in 2005, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt stopped sharing the screen together. That is, until last week when the two signed on for the charity stream Dane Cook Presents Feelin’ A-Live: A Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Cook revealed Monday on the Better Together with Maria Menounos podcast how he managed to pull off one of Hollywood’s most exciting reunions.

As it turns out, you can thank a simple text message for that.

When Dane was first piecing together the charity table read, he texted his A-list friends to help make it happen. When he shot a message to Aniston, she was immediately on board, with Cook revealing, “she could not have been more delightful — game — excited.”

Then, other famous faces started volunteering, but the biggest — and most welcome — surprise arrived when Pitt expressed interest in joining the table read. The comedian laughed to Menounos, “I was like, ‘Yes! This is gonna happen.'”

“There was no hesitation, there was no rules, there was no nothing,” Cook continued, adding that Pitt and Aniston were comfortable with working with each other and sharing flirty scenes in the Zoom-like table read, adding there was “No drama.”

“They both logged in. What you saw was absolutely what we had hoped,” the Good Luck Chuck star relished, noting that they seemed to enjoy playing their respective parts. “Which was just nice engagement between two massive, incredibly talented people.”

Despite his best efforts though, Cook admits that the table read “fell apart a lot” — mostly due to a series of setbacks that pushed the premiere date from the spring to mid-September.

“It fell apart completely at least five times,” he noted, but was thankful that persistence paid off and that he was able to share it with the world.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.