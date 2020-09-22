ABC News By JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is making a historic move to the sidelines. The two-time Super Bowl winner has been named the head coach of Jackson State University’s football program. Sanders, 53, appeared on ABC News’ Good Morning America Tuesday to discuss the move and how he plans to make an impact at the HBCU in Mississippi:

Deion Sanders shares why he chose to coach at an HBCU

Posted/updated on: September 22, 2020 at 9:02 am

