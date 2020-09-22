Matthew Koma gets a “cheeky” new tattoo in honor of wife Hilary Duff

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Adopt Together(LOS ANGELES) — Singer-songwriter Matthew Koma announced Monday that he tattooed wife Hilary Duff’s name on his body — but his new ink isn’t anywhere close to his heart.

Koma, 33, decided to permanently write her name on his bottom — specifically his left cheek — and, as it turns out, his wife completely approves.

“Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name’s tattooed on your butt cheek,” the “Clarity” songwriter quipped while showing off his new body art, which shows the Lizzie McGuire‘s first name written in delicate cursive.

Koma also made sure his tattoo announcement would slide past Instagram’s strict Terms of Service by tastefully placing a line of peach emojis down his bare backside.

Duff lauded her husband’s latest ink by ribbing him in the comment section by praising his “Finest tiniest booty around #youstucknowboy.”

Actress Mandy Moore gave her seal of approval, reacting with a series of raising hand emojis and writing “Dying” while comedian Whitney Cummings jokingly gasped, “Wait I just got this too.”

Koma and Duff are approaching their one year anniversary, tying the knot in an intimate December 2019 ceremony. They share one-year-old Banks Violet together, along with Duff’s eight-year-old son Luca with ex Mike Comrie.