Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore reflect on being placed in solitary confinement as teenagers

CBS(LOS ANGELES) — It looks like Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton have more in common than meets the eye.

On her new talk show, Barrymore revealed that Hilton’s new YouTube documentary, where the socialite opened up about her experiences in solitary confinement as a teen, felt like “watching a mirror image of everything I’ve been through as well.”

“There was a lot of other kids like me, and my mom just didn’t know what to do with me. I was doing drugs. I was out of control. She just threw her hands up and threw me in there, not knowing where else to turn to. And that place really did help me and it did save my life, and I actually wouldn’t change a thing,” the Santa Clarita Diet actress explained.

While the situation had somewhat of a positive impact on Barrymore, the same can’t be said for Hilton, who shared that she only managed to leave with “trust issues [and] PTSD.”

“I didn’t deserve to go there. My mom and dad were just very strict and sheltered when I lived in L.A.,” the heiress explained. “Then I moved to New York and that’s when my life changed and I just was sneaking out at night and going to clubs and ditching school, but not doing anything terrible — just wanting to go out at night, and that really scared my parents, because they were so protective.”

Although the duo seemed to bond over their shared experiences, Hilton admitted that if it weren’t for the director she probably wouldn’t have opened up about it.

“She told me, ‘This is so important that you tell your story because you are going to help other survivors and people want to come forward with theirs,” she recalled.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.