Tropical Storm Beta stalls along Texas coast, brings floods

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Beta has stalled out along the Texas coast, flooding streets in Houston and Galveston hours after making landfall amid an unusually busy hurricane season. The storm made landfall late Monday just north of Port O’Connor, Texas, and has the distinction of being the first time a storm named for a Greek letter made landfall in the continental United States. Forecasters ran out of traditional storm names last week, forcing the use of the Greek alphabet for only the second time since the 1950s. Beta is forecast to move inland over Texas and then over Louisiana and Mississippi later this week. Meanwhile, Hurricane Teddy is heading toward Nova Scotia, where it’s expected to make landfall early Wednesday.