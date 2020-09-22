Frankston man arrested following motorcycle chase

SMITH COUNTY — A Frankston man has been arrested after leading Smith County deputies on a motorcycle chase. It started around 7:00 Monday morning when deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on Hwy 155 South near CR 189. As the Deputy exited his patrol vehicle the driver sped away northbound on Hwy 155. A pursuit ensued, traveling into Tyler and finally ended on Seventh Street when the biker struck a curb and lost control. The suspect, identified as Thomas Paul White, 49, was transported to UT Health in Tyler where he was treated and released for minor injuries. White was booked into the Smith County Jail. He’s charged with evading with a vehicle, along with warrants for theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.