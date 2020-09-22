ABC News By MAX GOLEMBO and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Tropical Storm Beta, which made landfall in Texas Monday night, is bringing pounding rain and flash flooding to Houston -- and more rain is expected for the city. A flash flood watch has been issued from Victoria, Texas, to New Orleans. Water rescues have been reported in Houston and cars have been spotted trapped in floodwaters. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is urging people to stay home. Over the next 24 hours, Beta is expected to move incredibly slowly. By Wednesday morning, the center of the storm will only near Houston -- which means a lot more rain is expected for eastern Texas, possibly reaching 20 inches in some areas. About 10 inches of rain has fallen so far. Heavy rain is also expected in Louisiana, where some areas could see 6 inches of rain.

Tropical Storm Beta could drop up to 20 inches of rain in parts of Texas

Posted/updated on: September 22, 2020 at 8:01 am

