Officials ID 4 victims killed in airplane crash in Texas

HILLTOP LAKES (AP) – Texas officials have released the identities of four people from Louisiana who authorities say were killed when their single-engine airplane crashed in a Texas pasture while attempting an emergency landing. The crash happened Sunday morning near the airport in Hilltop Lakes, about 120 miles northwest of Houston. Officials with Texas’ Department of Public Safety on Monday identified all four victims who were aboard the aircraft. Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis tells The Eagle newspaper that the plane was attempting to make an emergency landing and was in radio contact with the Federal Aviation Administration at the time of the crash. Flight records show the plane was headed to Natchitoches, Louisiana.