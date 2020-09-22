Final autopsy: Fort Hood soldier’s drowning was an accident

BELTON (AP) – Final autopsy results show the July drowning of a Fort Hood soldier at lake near the U.S. Army base in Central Texas was an accident. TV station KVUE reported Monday that Final results from the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas supported initial reports from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office that Pvt. Mejhor Morta had drowned. Sheriff’s deputies were called to Stillhouse Hollow Lake near Belton on July 17 just after midnight when fishermen in found a body in the water at the base of a dam. It was identified as 26-year-old Morta. A congressional investigation is underway after more than 28 soldier deaths at Fort Hood this year.