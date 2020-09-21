MHS goes to virtual only studies temporarily

MALAKOFF — Malakoff High School has transitioned to online learning only, and announced on their district website their intentions to maintain it through Wednesday due to COVID-19. The high school campus was closed Monday for a thorough cleaning. Homecoming was scheduled for Friday night against Eustace, that game and homecoming activities have been posponned. Parents and students are advised to check the district website, campus website, and other social media for an update Wednesday after 1 p.m.for further details.