Breaking News: S&P 500 sinks more than 1.5% as markets tumble worldwide: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday as markets tumble worldwide on worries about the pandemic’s economic pain. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, though a last-hour recovery helped it more than halve its loss from earlier in the day. European stocks slid earlier on the possibility of tougher restrictions to stem rising coronavirus counts.

Bank stocks fell after a report alleged several are profiting from illicit dealings with criminal networks. Wall Street has struggled this month amid fears that stocks are expensive with the pandemic still worsening and Congress not delivering more economic aid.