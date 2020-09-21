Restaurants allowed to expand to 75% capacity

TYLER — Last week Gov. Greg Abbott outlined the expansion of restaurants to 75% capacity starting this week, providing that they are able to maintain all other guidelines including social distancing mandates. On Monday, Kevin Aburayan told KTBB, “We are still only able to accommodate about 40% capacity because we are honoring the six feet of social distancing, which will not all us more than about that 40%.” The Happy’s Fishhouse General Manager continued, “However our carryout has picked up tremendously and so overall we are down only about 10% from last year.” While Governor Abbott announced Texas restaurants could expand dine-in service to 75% capacity starting Monday, bars remain closed.