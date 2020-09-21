Regina King makes a statement with her Emmy win in honor of Breonna Taylor

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Regina King made a statement with her fashion choice during the 2020 virtual Emmys Awards Sunday night, wearing a shirt that featured the “likeness” of Breonna Taylor, the emergency medical technician who was shot to death by Louisville Police in her home in March.

The shirt read “Say Her Name,” and served as a reminder that none of the three police officers involved in Taylor’s shooting have been arrested — a cause King has rallied for over the last few months onsocial media.

“Wearing Breonna’s likeness, representing her and her family,” said King during a backstage press conference after her Emmy win for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role in HBO’s Watchmen. “The stories that we were exploring, that we were presenting, that we were holding a mirror up to in Watchmen, it felt appropriate to represent with Breonna Taylor.”

King said she got “confirmation” from her wardrobe choice when she saw Mrs. America’s Uzo Aduba virtually appear wearing a shirt with Breonna’s name on it.

After winning her third Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a limited series for her role in the FX miniseries, Uzo praised King for standing in her “strength and power.”

“Regina is who she says she is, which is my favorite thing about her…she’s a doer,” Uzo said during the press conference. “And I loved when I saw her shirt, standing in it with such strength and power that we all know she has. She’s a born leader, and it made me so happy to see her wear it and to know that we are saying her name.”

It’s been nearly six months since Taylor’s fatal shooting. Last week, the city of Louisville, Kentucky, reached a record $12 million settlement suit with Breonna’s family.

By Rachel George

