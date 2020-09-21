ETCOG to visit proposed $58 million FY Budget

KILGORE — The East Texas Council of Governments is scheduled to hold their 100th Semi-Annual Board of Director’s Meeting on Thursday. The virtual event will begin at noon. Among items on the agenda, the board will consider the budget and planning guide for ETCOG operations for the fiscal year, October 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021. The FY 2021 budget, of $58,096,396, reflects an overall increase of $618,319 compared to the Fiscal Year 2020 budget.