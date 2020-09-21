Watch the first trailer to Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe’ starring Letitia Wright and John Boyega

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The trailer for Oscar winner Steve McQueen’s Amazon anthology series, Small Axe, has officially been released.

The new series, which consists of five powerful films, all center on London’s West Indian community from the late 1960s through the mid 1980s. John Boyega, who stars in one of the films, also shared the trailer on his socials, adding additional information on the forthcoming anthology.

“@SmallAxeAmazon is a collection of five films by Steve McQueen inspired by real-life events about ordinary people showing courage, belief, and resilience to overcome injustice and achieve something transformative in their West Indian community,” he captioned the trailer.

“So if you are the big tree, we are the small axe,” he added, quoting the Jamaican proverb from which the series’ title is derived.



Small Axe‘s first film, Mangrove, starring Letitia Wright and Shaun Parkes, is set to premiere on Friday, November 20. It will then be followed with a new film every Friday, including Lovers Rock on November 27 starring Micheal Ward and Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn; Education on December 4, featuring Kenyah Sandy; Alex Wheatle on December 11 with newcomer Sheyi Cole; and then finallyRed, White and Blue on December 18 starring John Boyega.

By Candice Williams

