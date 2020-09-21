Grants to be offered for utility assistance

TYLER — Low and moderate-income households impacted by the Coronavirus can submit an application for utility assistance. The city said in a press release that the application is available online or by visiting the Smith County Habitat for Humanity ReStore, on W. Front St. The applications will be accepted from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. Eligible households can receive up to $250 as a grant from the Community Development Block Grant. The only utilities eligible at this time are water, sewer and trash. Households will not directly receive any funds. The funds will be paid to the utility. The $250 can be paid over a period of six consecutive months. For more information contact Tammy Clanton at (903) 595-6630, ext. 214 or click the link. https://smithcountyhabitat.org/utility-assistance-program/.