Ellen DeGeneres addresses toxic workplace claims during show’s season 18 premiere: “I take responsibility”

Doug Inglish/ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.(LOS ANGELES) — As she promised, Ellen DeGeneres took time during the season 18 premiere of her talk show Monday to address the allegations of toxic workplace culture and her own allegedly unkind behavior that have dogged her all summer.

“As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened,” she told the virtual audience.

“I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show. This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show: I am Ellen DeGeneres.”

She added that over the last few weeks, she’s had many conversations with staff to make the “necessary changes” to begin a “new chapter.”

DeGeneres also addressed claims that she is not the “kind” person she appears to be on TV.

“The truth is, I am that person that you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things,” she explained. “Sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient, and I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress.”

DeGeneres added that, with everything going on the world, her hope is that her show can still bring happiness and joy to people.

“I still want to be the one hour a day where people can go to escape and laugh,” she said, promising, “I’m committed to making this the best season that we have ever had.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

