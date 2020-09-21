Tyler police investigate early morning shooting

TYLER — Tyler police investigate an early morning shooting at an apartment complex on Sweetbriar. A woman called 911 around 1:45 Monday morning regarding a possible vehicle theft in progress. The woman said her husband ran after the suspect when she heard gunshots. Officers located the caller’s 25-year-old husband, along with a 17-year-old black male with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS transported the wounded teen to UT Health on Beckham with non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.