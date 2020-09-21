First trailer for Disney+ series ‘WandaVision’ debuts during Emmys

Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — The first trailer for the Disney+ series WandaVision debuted during the Emmys broadcast Sunday night.

The show stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision from Marvel’s Avengers series.

The trailer begins with Wanda and Vision living in a black-and-white ‘50s sitcom-type world and subsequently follows them as they jump through different realities and time periods. The official description for the show describes Wanda and Vision as “two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives,” who “begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. No word on a release date.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.