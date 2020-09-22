No school for Brownsboro ISD again Tuesday

BROWNSBORO — Brownsboro ISD announced that they will be closing all campuses on Tuesday in regards to the gas leak that happened at their Friday homecoming football game, according to our news partner KETK. “We are waiting on official reports and final conclusions to the investigation and want to be overly cautious for our students and staff,” district officials said in a statement. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this causes to our family but believe that this is the best decision for all of our students and staff,” said Keri Hampton, the Brownsboro superintendent. The district is also still working with local, county and state officials to ensure that all their facilities have been inspected.

Prior to halftime on Friday, a gas leak was investigated by fire departments and district officials. They didn’t find a leak, and they turned off their gas and clearance was given to the district to continue the game. However, after the half time performance some students reported signs of not feeling well. Medical professionals treated students and several students were transported to the hospital on Friday for further evaluation. Currently, all students have been cleared and they are back home. The district facility was evaluated Saturday night and Sunday morning and a gas leak was not found at the stadium. Officials are still investigating the cause of Friday nights events.