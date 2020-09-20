Tropical Storm Beta churns slowly toward Texas and Louisiana

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Beta was expected this week to bring heavy rainfall to parts of the upper Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, adding to the stress and worry residents and officials have already dealt with during a busy hurricane season. The National Weather Service said Sunday while Beta could bring up to 20 inches of rain in some areas of Texas and Louisiana over the next several days, it was no longer expected to reach hurricane intensity. The first rain bands from Beta reached the Texas coast on Sunday, but the heaviest rain was not expected to occur until Monday into Tuesday. If Beta makes landfall, it will be the ninth named storm to hit the continental U.S. in 2020, tying a record set in 1916.