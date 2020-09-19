Officials search for missing baby

CHEROKEE COUNTY — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Wells Police Department are investigating a missing person case involving a 5 week old child. The child, identified as Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, was last seen Friday at around 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells. Wells police have arrested the child’s father, DeAndre Argumon, but the child remains missing. Authorities say the infant boy has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a diaper. Wells Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Rangers are asking anyone with information to come forward. Contact the Wells Police Department at 936-867-5593 or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.