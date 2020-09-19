Texas man drowns in southeastern Oklahoma river

EAGLETOWN, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Texas man has drowned in the Mountain Fork River in southeastern Oklahoma. An OHP report says 58-year-old Pedro Segura of Irving, Texas, drowned in the river near Eagletown, about 190 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, after getting off an inner tube Friday afternoon. The report says Segura was on an inner tube that was tethered by rope to another inner tube when the rope detached. Segura got off the tube to pull the second inner tube to shore, but disappeared in about 10 feet of water.