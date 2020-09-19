Well repairs off Texas coast halted due to approaching storm

CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) — Repairs to a leaking gas well just off the Texas coast have been halted because of Tropical Storm Beta, according to the city of Corpus Christi. The city said in a news release late Friday that repairs to the well owned by Houston-based Magellan E&P are temporarily “on hold” because of the approaching weather and will resume when winds and waves subside. The unmanned well owned began spewing a plume of natural gas, condensate and water on Sept. 1. There were no injuries and the city said air monitors have detected not contamination.